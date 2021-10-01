Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

Several analysts have commented on AX shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 536,225 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,488,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $16,061,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,017,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 299,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.65. 327,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. Axos Financial has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

