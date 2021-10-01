Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on SONVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Sonova alerts:

SONVY stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $76.34. 15,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,522. Sonova has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.