HTMLCOIN Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $2,542.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000103 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

