DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). DHT posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%.

DHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 10.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DHT by 411.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 917,361 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $6.71. 2,510,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,211. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.