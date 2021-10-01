Neutrino Dollar Price Tops $1.01 (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00131955 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 196.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.