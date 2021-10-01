Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Reaches $0.0651 on Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00067669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00107468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00148032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,784.95 or 0.99702844 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.90 or 0.06818445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RVFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

