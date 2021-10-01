Mask Network (MASK) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $284.57 million and $99.78 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for approximately $9.77 or 0.00020382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00055375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.49 or 0.00238892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00115314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012394 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Mask Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MASKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.