Brokerages Set Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Price Target at $26.50

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HGEN. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Humanigen alerts:

NASDAQ HGEN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.88. 1,791,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,505. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $349.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -2.38. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humanigen will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 132,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $2,275,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,804. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Humanigen by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.