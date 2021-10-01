Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post sales of $17.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $18.10 million. Sientra posted sales of $19.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $78.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.50 million to $82.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $96.50 million, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $99.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%.

Separately, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

In other Sientra news, CEO Ronald Menezes acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 388.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 126,804 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 0.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sientra stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,335. Sientra has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $322.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.12.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

