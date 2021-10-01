Zacks: Analysts Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.32. 765,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,065. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in CDK Global by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

