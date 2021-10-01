Cornichon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,888.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $5,888.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00067227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00106254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00147648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,720.44 or 0.99796753 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.92 or 0.06740020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,509,581 coins and its circulating supply is 16,267,733 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

