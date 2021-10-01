Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target at $32.50

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $70,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,538,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,798 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,215,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 632,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 224,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 36.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 117,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

CWEN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.21. 313,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 223.33%.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

