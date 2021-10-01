Brokerages Set The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) PT at $20.86

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEV. Vertical Research cut shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,720,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $12.32. 809,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Lion Electric will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

