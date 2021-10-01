ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will post $226.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.18 million. ProPetro posted sales of $133.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $836.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $857.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.74 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million.

NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,183. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. ProPetro has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $960.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 3.30.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

