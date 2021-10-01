DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DSP Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after buying an additional 305,558 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 285,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 135,418 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 133,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DSP Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSP Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 316,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,529. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.65 million, a PE ratio of -99.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

