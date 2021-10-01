Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Receives $9.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSVNF. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.90 target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSVNF remained flat at $$9.75 on Friday. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

