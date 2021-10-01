BitDAO (BIT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28.29 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003754 BTC on exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $415.61 million and approximately $28.29 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00066601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00106466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00147550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,910.10 or 1.00179028 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.00 or 0.06801958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BITUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.