General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.82 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce sales of $9.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.80 billion and the highest is $9.84 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $39.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.19 billion to $39.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $40.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.65 billion to $41.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $206.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

