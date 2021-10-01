CryptoTask (CTASK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $75,950.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 27.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001505 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $75,950.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00107118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00145974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,072.66 or 1.00032375 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.25 or 0.06844451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars.

