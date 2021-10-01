Bitcloud Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $126,462.14 and approximately $63.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,094.72 or 1.00078269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00077817 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.41 or 0.00365009 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.27 or 0.00676833 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.47 or 0.00229867 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003683 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,564,268 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

