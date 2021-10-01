Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to post sales of $8.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.43 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $8.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $36.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.90 billion to $36.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $40.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.25 billion to $41.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.50.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,094 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $572.72. 1,648,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $433.01 and a fifty-two week high of $616.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $559.59 and its 200-day moving average is $505.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.