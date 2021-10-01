MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $31,720.33 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $31,720.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Mikalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $37,836.73.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $17.90. 178,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -127.86.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

