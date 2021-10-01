Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 20,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $5,261,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $263.16. 1,135,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

