Peter A. Vaughn Sells 975 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MTN stock traded up $14.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,512. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.72 and a 1 year high of $353.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.74 and its 200-day moving average is $312.06.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after acquiring an additional 641,108 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,958,000 after buying an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,634,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after buying an additional 63,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after buying an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

