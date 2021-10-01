AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Sells $141,951.55 in Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $141,951.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UAVS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,301. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $229.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 240.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 18,234 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,350.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

