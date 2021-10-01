BLink Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.17 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One BLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BLink has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLink has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $38,508.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00227493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00114362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012349 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,728 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

