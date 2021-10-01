InvestDigital (IDT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $147,769.04 and approximately $129,266.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, InvestDigital has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00227493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00114362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012349 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

IDT is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 109,678,910 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.