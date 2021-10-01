Zacks: Analysts Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings. Avantor reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,614,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $652,766.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,251 shares of company stock valued at $18,409,598 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth $86,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.