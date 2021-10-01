Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to announce $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Henry Schein.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 431,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 106,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 56,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 675,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 34,374 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $78.53. The stock had a trading volume of 851,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,280. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
