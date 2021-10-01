Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to announce $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 431,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 106,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 56,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 675,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 34,374 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $78.53. The stock had a trading volume of 851,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,280. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.