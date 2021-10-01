$2.31 EPS Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27. Waters posted earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $10.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

NYSE:WAT traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.70. 457,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,227. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters has a 1 year low of $192.54 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Waters by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Waters by 3.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,517,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,975,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waters by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

