Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $958.20 Million

Analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to post sales of $958.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $937.60 million to $978.80 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $700.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.80 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%.

PATK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of PATK traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.47. 387,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,383,910. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,446,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $886,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.