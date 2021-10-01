Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to announce $62.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the highest is $63.90 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year sales of $257.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $258.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $345.20 million, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $345.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GENI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,905. Genius Sports has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $25.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.72.

Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

