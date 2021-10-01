Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.16. 1,029,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,556. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.92. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

