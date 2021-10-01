$1.61 EPS Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

BXP stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.82. 562,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,020. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 353,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 349,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

