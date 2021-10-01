$221.51 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report $221.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $211.20 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $125.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $861.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $841.07 million to $881.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.23.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 198,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.87 on Friday, reaching $192.68. The stock had a trading volume of 399,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,795. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $209.73. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

