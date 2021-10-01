Quantstamp Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $33.85 million and $557,902.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:



Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.11 or 0.00227170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00114304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012488 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

