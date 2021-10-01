CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Hits $0.0524

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $94,690.11 and $25,388.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00107344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00149095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,838.34 or 0.99597973 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.49 or 0.06700790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars.

