Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.05 Million

Analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to report sales of $264.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.10 million and the highest is $265.80 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $251.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 609,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.82. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

