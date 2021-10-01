$461.66 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will post $461.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $459.97 million to $465.00 million. SMART Global reported sales of $297.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

SGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $151,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,026,647 shares of company stock valued at $152,692,140 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at $4,527,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter valued at $2,324,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter valued at $1,398,000.

Shares of SGH stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.28. 239,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,197. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.