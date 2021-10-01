Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Glacier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.99. 719,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,013. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.93.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

