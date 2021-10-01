Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report $5.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.29. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $21.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.70 to $21.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $23.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $24.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.

NYSE AMP traded up $4.41 on Friday, hitting $268.53. 480,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.51 and a 200 day moving average of $254.04. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $152.02 and a twelve month high of $279.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

