Loopring (LRC) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Loopring has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $513.35 million and approximately $50.46 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.00229755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00114363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012205 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,219,970 coins. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

