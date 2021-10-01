$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to post sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.73 billion. Lear reported sales of $4.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $19.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 billion to $20.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.21 billion to $23.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.14) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

NYSE:LEA traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.14. The stock had a trading volume of 349,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.88. Lear has a 52 week low of $109.96 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lear by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,686,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.