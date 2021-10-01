Obyte Trading Up 7.5% This Week (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $20.95 million and $235,594.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for $26.61 or 0.00055539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Obyte alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002754 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000110 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,323 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES Byteball has been rebranded to Obyte, for more information related to the rebrand, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Obyte

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GBYTEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.