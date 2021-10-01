Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $82.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,019.52 or 0.99975186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00077594 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.02 or 0.00364381 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.50 or 0.00673512 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.00230746 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003683 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,460,700 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

