$164.89 Million in Sales Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post sales of $164.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.00 million and the lowest is $160.90 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $163.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $693.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $674.72 million to $712.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $761.25 million, with estimates ranging from $743.49 million to $782.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of AX traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.65. 327,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,885. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $54.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Axos Financial by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

