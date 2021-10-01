-$0.05 EPS Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,549.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%.

AQB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AquaBounty Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

AQB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 689,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 81.69 and a quick ratio of 80.65. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after buying an additional 2,398,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 827,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 90.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 448,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,582,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 228,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

