Zacks: Brokerages Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $967.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $499.96.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $475.07. The company had a trading volume of 378,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,702. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.15. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $748,712,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,014,000 after purchasing an additional 283,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

