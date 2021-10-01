Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $838.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post sales of $838.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $829.39 million to $844.60 million. The Middleby reported sales of $634.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.84. 271,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $196.49.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.