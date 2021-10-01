SHIBA INU (SHIB) Market Cap Tops $3.00 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $3.00 billion and approximately $308.96 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00065703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00104987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00144860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,887.25 or 0.99961666 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.06 or 0.06778038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.51 or 0.00721222 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

